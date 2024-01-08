Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

CX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

