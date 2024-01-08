Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,355 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Company Profile



TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

