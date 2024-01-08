Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

