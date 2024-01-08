Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

