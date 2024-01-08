Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

