Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 128,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

