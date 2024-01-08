Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $430,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

