Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

