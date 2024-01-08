Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,979 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $65.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

