Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,755 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.