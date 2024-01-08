Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

