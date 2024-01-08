California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. California Resources’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

