Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

MDT stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

