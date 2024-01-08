Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.08.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

