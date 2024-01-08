Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $577.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $556.75 and its 200 day moving average is $518.59. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

