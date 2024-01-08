Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $406.00 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.83 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.34 and its 200-day moving average is $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

