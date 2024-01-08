Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

INTC opened at $46.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

