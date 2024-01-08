Cambridge Trust Co. Has $377,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average is $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.