Cambridge Trust Co. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

ESGD stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $75.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

