Cambridge Trust Co. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

