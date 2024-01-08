Cambridge Trust Co. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $189.35 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

