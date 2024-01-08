Cambridge Trust Co. Has $965,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.