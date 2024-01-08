Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

