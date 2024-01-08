Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 12,225 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYI. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

