Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

