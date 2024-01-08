Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 4,527 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

