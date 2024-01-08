Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Cameco worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 280,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $3,077,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cameco by 119.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.25 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

