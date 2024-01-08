Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$55.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.46.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.