Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 112,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $67.07 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

