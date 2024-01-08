Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $23.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

CSWC opened at $25.06 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

