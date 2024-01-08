Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.33 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.