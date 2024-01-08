Castleview Partners LLC Acquires New Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DouYu International by 55.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 155,561 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 193.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,359,369 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.91 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

