Castleview Partners LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $36.39 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.