Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,482 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

