Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

