Castleview Partners LLC Has $40,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2,540.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0 %

AMH opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

