Castleview Partners LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1,608.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after buying an additional 1,310,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

