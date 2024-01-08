Castleview Partners LLC Has $58,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG opened at $120.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

