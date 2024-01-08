Castleview Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 691,952 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NEP opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.