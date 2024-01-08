Castleview Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,012 in the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.84 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

