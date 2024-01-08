Castleview Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 473,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 730.77%.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

