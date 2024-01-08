Castleview Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONE opened at $213.35 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $172.89 and a 12-month high of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

