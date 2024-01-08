Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.1 %

RCL opened at $122.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

