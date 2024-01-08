Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 807,698 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.39 on Monday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

