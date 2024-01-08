Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of L opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

