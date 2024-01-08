Castleview Partners LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 334,726 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 102,921 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 211,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $39.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

