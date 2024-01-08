Castleview Partners LLC Takes $152,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

