Castleview Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

