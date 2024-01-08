Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Price Performance

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.22 on Monday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $658.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.