Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

CAT opened at $288.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $265.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

